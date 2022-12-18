The Day A “Bad Guy” Met His Saviour

The man ‘Zacchaeus’ was a ‘bad guy’ that was hated by many people in his society for obvious reasons. However, he encountered the Lord Jesus on a certain day, and his life experienced a massive turnaround for good.

Read the entire story yourself from scripture:

Now behold, there was a man named Zacchaeus who was a chief tax collector, and he was rich. And he sought to see who Jesus was, but could not because of the crowd, for he was of short stature. So he ran ahead and climbed up into a sycamore tree to see Him, for He was going to pass that way. And when Jesus came to the place, He looked up and saw him, and said to him, “Zacchaeus, make haste and come down, for today I must stay at your house.” So he made haste and came down, and received Him joyfully. But when they saw it, they all complained, saying, “He has gone to be a guest with a man who is a sinner.” Then Zacchaeus stood and said to the Lord, “Look, Lord, I give half of my goods to the poor; and if I have taken anything from anyone by false accusation, I restore fourfold.” And Jesus said to him, “Today salvation has come to this house, because he also is a son of Abraham; for the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost.” Luke 19:2‭-‬10 NKJV

You see, Jesus is still very much around today and He is ready to bring you out of any form of ugly lifestyle you are living. It doesn’t matter the terrible and sinful things you are doing, Jesus is not condemning you, for He loves you greatly.

If like Zacchaeus, you will run to Jesus and forsake your sinful ways, Jesus will come to you right now and make your life so beautiful.

What is the next step?

Run away from sin, and live your life for GOD. It is your destiny to live inside GOD through Jesus Christ Who is the Way, the Truth and the Life. Only Jesus Christ could boldly proclaim: “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6).

Simply say this prayer with sincerity:

“LORD JESUS, I believe in my heart that You died for me and You raised on the third day for my justification. And so I confess with my mouth that You are my Lord and Savior. From today, I belong to the family of God. Thank You for giving me eternal life.”

Get a Bible (you can even download online) and study God’s Word regularly to know more about the LORD. Look for a Bible believing church around you and fellowship with fellow Christians to grow in the things of the Spirit.

If you need assistance, you can always reach out to me.

God bless you in Jesus Name. Amen.

