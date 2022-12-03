The Experience 17: Peter Obi Recognized At The Experience 2022 Lagos (video)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was recognized at the Experience music event in Lagos State. This moment created alot of excitement in the crowd as his name was announced

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4p865kcp3o

