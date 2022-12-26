The Female Lawyer Shot Dead In Ajah Was Pregnant After Waiting For 8 Years

Fashion stylist and reality TV star, Toyin Lawani has stated that the female lawyer, Raheem Bolanle who was shot dead by policeman in Ajah, Lagos state was pregnant after waiting for eight years, IGBERETV reports.

Toyin disclosed this in an Instagram post with a video she captioned;

“Just like that my bolanle is gone ,

If you know her you will know how hardworking ceo @crostonhomes is ,

She and her hubby work tirelessly,

Very patient and caring,

I can’t even imagine what her child is going through right now ,

She was shot infront of her husband, child and her sisters kids ,

To top it she’s pregnant, after waiting for 8years ,

The same @nigeriapoliceforce that’s meant to be protecting us are killing us ,

Our families might be their next target

Pls tag the necessary forces , cause as usual they will arrest them and release them later and put them back in the force , he needs to pay for his crimes , just like that a life cut short , do you know how many plans we had for her projects for the new year ,

You just killled her just like that ,

A husband just lost his wife ,

A child just lost her mom ,

Not to talk of her unborn child,

This is extremely sad honestly I can’t get over it ,

@jidesanwoolu @seyitinubu @femiFalana @nigerianpoliceforce do something to this ajiwe police officers asap,

They are causing serious havoc

I can’t even believe im typing Rest In Peace to my friend

The kids are traumatized”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmoafbBAA86/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

