The G5 Governors Gave Us A Fantastic Offer, We Will Work Together – Bashir Ahmad

The Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad has dropped a hint on the candidate the aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors (G5) will be supporting for the 2023 presidency.

Ahmad, who is the Deputy Director, Special Media Projects/New Media, of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) suggested the G5 Governors would be supporting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He stated this in a short statement via his Twitter account on Thursday, 29th December where he said the offer put forward by the five Governors was fantastically positive.

He added that the offer will seal the expected victory for the APC presidential candidate.

Ahmad wrote: “The offer put forward by the five governors was fantastically positive. That will definitely help us to seal our eminent victory in 2023. Let’s do it together.”

