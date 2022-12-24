The Lagos Blue Line Independent Power Project (Videos)

Olalere Odusote is the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources.

The Blue Line IPP (Independent Power Plant) is a major groundbreaking effort of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration @jidesanwoolu @followlasg.

It was designed to ensure zero power interruption, withstand the electricity demand of the train, and deal. . .

…with the complexity of converting AC Power to DC Power at the highest demand capacity in Nigeria, and possibly West Africa.

I’m honoured to have contributed to making history in Lagos with this groundbreaking project.

