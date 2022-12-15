The Lords Chosen Is 20 Years (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdKXF1XBRl4

CHOSEN 20TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY: TWO DECADES OF REVIVAL AS OF OLD!

It is Written!

I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.

What GOD has Determined Shall be Done!

No man can stop the work of GOD!

HOLINESS is the Beauty of the CHOSEN!

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic revival Ministries is 20 yrs old.

From our humble beginning at 16 , Odunaike street, Ilasa-maja , Lagos to the International Headquarters, Chosen Estate, 10 odofin park, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha bus stop Lagos, to all over the Continents and Nations of the World, it has been

20 Yrs of Grass root revival all over the World

20 Yrs of Revival of the Apostlic Christian Experiences among the Body of Christ

20 Yrs of Heaven Conciousness in the Heart of Belivers all over the World.

20 yrs of Raw and Unadulterated Holiness Biblical Messages that pricks the Hearts of the Hardest of Sinners.

20 yrs of Mind- Blowing and Unbelievable Miracles, Wonders and Signs that has Shocked Humanity all over the World

20 Yrs of Practical Fulfillment of the Holy Bible , the Word of GOD.

20 Yrs of a “STRONG COVENANT” with GOD ALMIGHTY that Has given Birth to Fearless , Bold, and Courageous Christians all over the World who have become a terror to the devil, demons and Kingdoms of Darkness!

GOD’S Servant the General overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka Invites ALL to Join Us this Sunday 18th December, 2022 to Celebrate and Appreciate the Only Good GOD of the CHOSEN Who alone is the Owner HIS Church and Maker and Doer of Allthe Miracles, wonders and Signs.

Venue: The Lord’s Chosen International Headquarters, Amuwo-odofin park Estate,

Along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway , by Ijesha Bustop, Amuwo-odofin, Lagos Nigeria.

Time: 8AM

Only GOD CAN DO THIS! We Return ALL the Glory and Honor.

1st and 2nd Pics – Pastor Lazarus Muoka at The Humble beginning at 16 Odunaike street, Ilasa- maja, Lagos, ( 2002)

3rd and 4th Pics – God’s Servant Doing His GOD ordained assignment at the Chosen international Headquarters, Ijesha , Lagos

