Food is a major unifier.

Nothing brings people together better than food.

The aim of this thread is to encourage unity in our diversity, especially on this forum where there’s tribalism and hate.

So, without further ado, what Nigerian food from another tribe do you enjoy very much?

You don’t have to state your tribe, but the food must be from a different tribe (apart from yours)

For me, I really like ojojo, dodo ikire, kilishi. ( These are the ones I can think of for now)

