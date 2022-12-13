The Price Of A 50kg Bag Of Rice Accross Nigeria

We continue with our series

we promise to update this prices every month for people

What is the true situation of rice in Nigeria? How much does it cost? Let’s first take a general outlook on what the situation is all over the Nigeria

Rice is packed in sacks of different sizes which include 50kgs, 25kgs, 10kgs, and even 5kgs. These go for different prices and are dependent on the brand, color, and quality of the produce. For as long as memory can search, the price of rice in Nigeria has always fluctuated. This fluctuation can be seasonal or can be a result of exchange rates (at the time Nigeria was still a major importer of rice). Things are quite different today, but rice is still not as cheap as Nigerians want it to be.

Current Prices of Rice in Nigeria

Below are the current prices of rice in Nigerian markets across the geopolitical zones in the country. These prices are for those who are not particular about brand per se.

Rice (50kg bag) price in Abuja == N32,000 – N35,000

Rice (50kg bag) price in Lagos == N32, 000 – N36,500

Rice (50kg bag) price in Jos, Plateau State == N32,500 – N35,000

Rice (50kg bag) price in Ilorin, Kwara State == N23,000 – N23,000

Rice (50kg bag) price in Ibadan, Oyo State == N32,000 – N35,500

Rice (50kg bag) price in Port Harcourt, Rivers State == N35,500 – N26, 500

Rice (25kg bag) price in Lagos == N37,000 – N38,000

Rice (25kg bag) price in Sokoto, Sokoto State == N30,500 – N31,000

Rice (100kg bag) price in Sokoto, Sokoto State == N54,000 – N57,000.

Prices of Caprice in Nigeria

Caprice is another popular household name in Nigeria. In fact, it is one brand that you’re likely to see everywhere you look in the country. Along with Mama Gold and Stallion, it stands tall as one of the most popular rice brands in the country. It has been one of the cheapest brands as well for some time. Let’s now see how much this rice currently sells in the Nigerian market.

Caprice 50kg Rice – N33,000 to N38,000

Caprice 25kg Rice – N15,500 to N17,500

Prices of Royal Stallion Rice in Nigeria

This rice is marketed by the Stallion Group of Companies, marketers of other Stallion-branded products, including several food items, automobiles, and household items. Stallion rice is one of the world-leading rice brands, with rice from reputable countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, India, Brazil, and the United States of America. It offers a quality variety of rice and little wonder it is a well sought-after brand in the country.

Royal Stallion 50kg Rice – N32,000 to N35,500 (depending on the market)

Royal Stallion 25kg Rice – N16,500 – N17,000

Prices of Rice Master Rice in Nigeria

Rice Master Rice is another known quality brand that has dominated the market for some time and given satisfaction to our taste buds. It is a well-parboiled and tasty blend of rice with a unique flavor and color. It is available in major markets across the nation at a reasonably competitive price too.

Rice Master 50kg Rice – N30,000 to N36,000 (depending on the market)

Rice Master 25kg Rice – N15,000 to N18,500 (depending on the market)

Prices of Mama Gold Rice in Nigeria

Mama Gold rice is a popular brand of rice in Nigeria and for very good reasons. It is a superior quality Thai-parboiled rice that contains very little starch content. Many Nigerians call it special rice for this reason, as it is easy to cook; you don’t have to spend too much time parboiling all over again. It comes in different sizes and prices accordingly. This rice is available in several markets across the country, including the popular Daleko market in Lagos.

Mama Gold 50kg Rice – N30,000 to N35,000 (depending on the market)

Prices of Other Rice Brands in Nigeria

Falcon Rice: This is a medium, long, and whole grain rice that is produced in the United States. It is not a commonly eaten specie but is growing in popularity, especially among Nigerians who have spent some time in the USA and elsewhere.

Price (25kg) – N8,000 to N9,000

Basmati Rice: Basmati Rice is another brand that is fast growing in popularity. Many say it is low in sugar and is, therefore, choice rice for many weight-watching ladies, and maybe men too. Basmati rice comes in its own unique packs and is available in several supermarkets across the country.

Price (5kg) – N3,800 to N4,200

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related