They Live In A Face Me, I Face You Compound

They live in a face me and face you compound, and they have misunderstanding like every other couple, and the husband beats his niqabite wife to the extent of stripping her naked in public, the co-tenants came to her rescue, but what the wife has been covering became a public debate, it’s a pity.

There are good and bad brothers, just as we have for sisters too. A sister who is seeking marriage should be more selective than the brother, because a man is entitled to four wives at a time, but a woman is only permitted to have one husband at a time, that is enough reason to be more careful cum selective.

If anyone needs to be more concern with background check, it should be the woman, this is because correcting the errors made in any marital relationship is not easy on the part of the lady. When you come across red flags, treat them with all seriousness. Going emotional or falling in love remains the biggest mistake of most people seeking marriage.

If a man marries a woman he later discovers in marriage that he is not satisfied with, instead of divorcing her, he can decide to marry another wife, which a woman cannot do, if she marries a person that is not suitable in marriage, except she leaves that marriage and remarries, which is not that easy, or she stays put in the not too good marriage. If you observe, most women that are going through difficult marital problems find it difficult to leave the marriage especially when children are involved.

It is then important for the sisters to be smart about selecting their favourite male partners if they want to succeed in their marriages, especially if they do not want to be moving from one man to another, please select a man of character.

It will not be a bad idea if we include psychiatric evaluation in the lists of medical tests we are to conduct before marriage, some men are not fit to be husbands, they lack the charisma of leadership in the homefront, the problem is, they are not ready to learn new things because of self importance, ego and arrogance. Only men with good character succeed in marriage.

There is a brother in the neighbourhood, he changes women like clothes, he has four wives, any time he sees a new woman, he will go back home, and divorces one of his wives, to accommodate the new one. I wish our sisters well.

Do not be cheap, recharge card is enough to get some ladies, ‘hello baby, have you eaten’, will make some ladies to fall like pack of cards, marriage is not for a day. Please select men that value marriage.

We have men who believe beating is a corrective measure for a woman, such men will deal with their wives mercilessly, because they hold it that beating will make the woman to submit, some husbands say, ‘I will beat you, take you to the hospital and spend my money on you’. There are men who believe women are many, infact, they are too many, so this mindset is making them to see women as commodities to toy it, such men will find it difficult to respect their wives, after all, they are many.

Sisters should not fall for appearance or money, but character, no responsible man should treat his wife like rag when he knows he has mother, sister, aunty and daughter, would he prefer they treat them the same way he is maltreating his wife?

Some men are full of self-doubt, ego, indiscipline and shameless acts, they respect nobody even in their direct families, if a woman marries one of them, your life will never remain the same, who will you report them to, such men deserve nothing close to a woman that is decent.

It is not as difficult as it looks in picking a partner, just be meticulous. The next time you are choosing a partner, please be careful, know the right reasons, select for the right reasons, the standard is this, if you are a good woman, marry a good man and not the other way round. Pay attention to details and invest in your relationship.

Abu Sheikh

