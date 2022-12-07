“They’re Not Competent”: I Won’t Vote Atiku Or Obi If I Weren’t Running – Tinubu

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDM4BRKLH-g

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says he won’t vote for any of his counterparts if he weren’t contesting the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu was asked in an interview he granted BBC Africa if he would vote for either Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) if he weren’t on the ballot.

The former Lagos state governor, however, said he wouldn’t vote for any of them

Asked why he would not vote for Atiku or Peter Obi if he weren’t contesting, Tinubu said:

“None, because they are not as competent as any other person out there. They have no track record, none of them is qualified except me.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu also spoke about his source of wealth, saying those criticising him were driven by envy.

According to him, his wealth came from investments in real estate.



https://www.legit.ng/politics/1508118-atiku-peter-obi-tinubu-speaks-support-wasnt-running-president-2023/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related