https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOIO_mduemM

A thief was caught and he was made to dance to avoid mob action on him

The thief is also a very good dancer lol watch the video and tell us what you think.

Is this better than mob action?

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmfMoxkLWpY/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related