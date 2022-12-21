Think Enugu For Business Investments, Ugwuanyi Tells Investors

…Inaugurates Divine FM 101.3, Hard Break Plus Hotel

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged investors to avail themselves of the friendly business and investment environment his administration has provided, to invest in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi who pointed out the growing number of businesses and investments that have found their destination in Enugu State under his watch, said that his administration has continued to serve as a business and investment enabler through the sustained provision of a pleasant business and investment environment underpinned by peace, security, consistent and favourable polices, friendly tax regime, robust infrastructure and professional regulatory oversight.

The governor maintained that his administration, since its inception has committed itself to creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state, as well as implementing business-friendly programmes to boost private investment, facilitate ease of doing business and stimulate economic activities.

Governor Ugwuanyi in his separate speeches during the inauguration of Hard Break Plus Hotel, Enugu and Divine FM 101.3 Enugu, expressed delight that the business outfits are eloquent testimonies to his administration’s commitment to leverage private sector for job and wealth creations and revenue generation for the state.

The governor said that the new hotel, located at New Haven, Enugu, is a major boost to Enugu’s hospitality profile and a key contribution to the nation’s tourism sector.

He expressed confidence that the hotel can compete favourably with its counterparts anywhere in the world, “going by its serene ambience, beautiful furnishing and top-notch services.”

Congratulating the board and management of the establishment for extending the frontiers of their luxury brand to Enugu, Governor Ugwuanyi used the opportunity to appeal to investors, particularly Enugu indigenes, to emulate the aku luo uno philosophy of the co-CEOs of Hard Break Hotels Limited, Chief Okechukwu Anthony Okafor and Chief Ikenna Okafor, and explore boundless business opportunities in the tourism sector of the state.

Welcoming Divine FM 101.3 Enugu to the Coal City with expectations of its impactful presence in the broadcast industry, job and wealth creations, and the state’s internal revenue stream, Governor Ugwuanyi told the management, led by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Mrs. Crystal Jane Cosmas, that “your decision to locate your radio station in Enugu is, therefore, a decision well made.”

The governor explained that the Enugu State One-Stop-Investment-Centre (OSIC), under the Enugu State Investment Development Authority (ESIDA) seamlessly facilitates all bureaucratic processes required for starting business in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi disclosed that many business and investment promoters have availed themselves of the unique opportunity by thinking Enugu as a preferred destination in their location consideration.

In her address, the MD/CEO of Divine FM 101.3 Enugu, Dr. Mrs. Cosmas, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for coming in person to inaugurate the radio station at Trans Ekulu, Enugu, as well as his administration’s immense cooperation and support for businesses to thrive in Enugu State.

She stated that the radio station is delighted to be in Enugu and is committed to providing quality services to the people of the state.

The Presiding Bishop of Rock Cathedral, Asata, Enugu, Bishop Obi Onubogu and the Chairman of Divine 21st Century Communications Limited, Dr. D.C Duru, were at the event.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0vMRpzSfEbvanwumQwa2dhtLcHztjubhq7EMgpo7dMLe3c2nhjf9CpbTfpJrwEentl&id=100044234839321&mibextid=Nif5oz

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related