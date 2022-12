TO THE MEN ESPECIALLY.

Please if you can’t afford to be physically, emotionally and financially there for your children, you don’t need to have children.

I’m begging you with so much pain.

Child neglect is abuse. And abuse ruins life.

Don’t bow to pressure to have kids if you know you’re not ready.

It’s better to have a dead parent than a negligent parent.

