‘Those Who Earn ₦‎37m A Month Are Telling Those Who Earn ₦‎18k A Month That…’

“Those who earn N37m a month are telling those who earn N18k a month that paying them 30k will lead to inflation.
But the victims earning 18k monthly would happily kill and die in protection of the interests of those sodomizing them.”
— Dele Farotimi
Harriet Tubman, said: “she could have freed a thousand more slaves if they knew they were slaves.”
True story..
“Happy slaves are the bitterest enemies to freedom.” Says Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach
The above shows that Nigerians are happy with their sufferings.