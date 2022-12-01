‘Those Who Earn ₦‎37m A Month Are Telling Those Who Earn ₦‎18k A Month That…’

“Those who earn N37m a month are telling those who earn N18k a month that paying them 30k will lead to inflation.

But the victims earning 18k monthly would happily kill and die in protection of the interests of those sodomizing them.”

— Dele Farotimi

Harriet Tubman, said: “she could have freed a thousand more slaves if they knew they were slaves.”

True story..

“Happy slaves are the bitterest enemies to freedom.” Says Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach

The above shows that Nigerians are happy with their sufferings.

