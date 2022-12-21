Thousands Of APC Members Defect To PDP In Katsina, Endorse Atiku

A total of 91,000 supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters decamped to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State.

They were received by the party during a campaign rally attended by the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday.

The decampees, led by the former Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, and Alhaji Aminu Lawal Maye were according to Senator Dino Melaye drawn from the three senatorial districts of the State.

Nineteen thousand (19,000) of them were from Daura Zone, twenty-three thousand (23,000) from Funtua Zone, and the remaining forty-nine thousand (49,000) members were from the Katsina Zone respectively.

Earlier in their separate remarks, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State revealed that PDP is out to restore security, provide job opportunities for Nigeria’s teaming youths and fight the scourge of hunger.

They told the crowd gathered at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium to vote for the PDP from top to bottom, stating that the party has already won in Katsina State with the caliber of supporters it has – mostly women and youths.

On his part, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, presented the PDP flag to the Katsina State governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado Dan Marke.

Channels Television observed that Atiku and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa arrived at the Campaign ground at about 2:07 pm. They were warmly received by Dan Marke, his running mate, Arch. Ahmed Aminu Yar’adua and the Director General, Atiku/Lado Campaign, Mustapha Inuwa among other party supporters and chieftains in the state.

Earlier, Atiku and his campaign team visited the mother of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua and the Emir of Katsina HRH Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/12/20/thousands-of-apc-supporters-decamp-to-pdp-as-atiku-takes-campaign-to-katsina/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related