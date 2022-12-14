Three young men suspected to be ‘Yahoo plus’ boys have raped a male tricycle operator in Anambra state.

The rapists allegedly had forceful carnal knowledge of the commercial tricycle rider for ritual purposes. According to a source, the young men negotiated the services of the tricyclist and took him to their house in Okpuno, a suburban town in Awka, where they lured him into their room and took turns raping him.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Monday.

Moreso, the Anambra state police command has confirmed the incident.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said that one of the suspects has been arrested, while his allies have taken to their heels.

Ikenga who confirmed the incident said the state police commissioner has ordered the transfer of the matter from Central Police Station (CPS), where it was formally lodged to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the transfer of the case to state CID for a discretion investigation.

Preliminary information showed that the suspect hired the victim who is a tricycle rider and lured him into a room before having carnal knowledge of him.

“Meanwhile, the result from the doctor’s report showed that there was penetration into his anus, but the arrested suspect has denied it. Further details will be communicated as investigations is still ongoing,” the PPRO said.

https://dailytrust.com/three-men-rape-male-commercial-tricycle-operator-in-awka/

