Throwback Photo Of Lionel Messi With Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo In 2005

On  In Latest, News 

Mikel Obi & Taiye Taiwo played in 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship alongside Messi. Today Messi at 34 won World Cup for Argentina.

