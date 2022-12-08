Thugs Attack Atiku’s Supporter’s Residence In Rivers State (Photos)

Thugs numbering about 20 on Thursday morning attacked the residence of the chaiman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Senator Lee Maeba.

Maeba and several other prominent PDP leaders in the State are supporters of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

LEADERSHIP gathered that although the thugs could not gain access into the main residence of the former federal lawmaker, his older brother was, however, injured during the attack.

Also, no fewer than four vehicles, including a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) were vandalised during the attack.



https://leadership.ng/breaking-thugs-attack-atikus-supporters-residence-in-rivers/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related