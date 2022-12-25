TikTok celeb shot de.d in USA

Brandon, a comedian, who had more than a quarter of a million followers on TikTok was shot to death on Friday outside a Warehouse District grocery store while sitting in his car.

Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell, a well-known TikTok user, was killed after being caught in the crossfire of a gunfight while grocery shopping for his grandmother at a supermarket in New Orleans, United States of America, Daily Mail has reported.

According to Police, he appeared to have been caught in the crossfire and was not the intended target of the shooting that was taking place in the store’s parking lot between two men. He had returned from Los Angeles for the holidays to see his mother and grandmother when tragedy struck.

The police released surveillance photos of two suspects, as well as a grey or silver sedan getaway car and a photo of a woman named Dyamonique Smith who they want to question. In this case, no arrests have yet been made.

Brandon is also extremely popular on Instagram, where he has nearly a quarter-million followers, and on Facebook, where he has 500,000.

