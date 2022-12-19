Tinubu Attends Parley With NLC And CSOs In Abuja (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqfga7MTdqc

Watch That Awesome Moment Tinubu Walked Into Parley With Labour and Civil Society Organizations In Abuja (Video)

This is that glorious moment the APC presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stepped into the ongoing parley with organized labour and civl society groups in Nigeria holding at Abuja.

The union leaders cheered Tinubu has he walked smartly to the meeting, the APC presidential candidate is expected to parley with the leaders on the way forward for labour unions and civil organizations when Tinubu emerges as the president.

It is noted and laudable that the APC presidential campaign council has a labour directorate that is interested in issues affecting the labour workforce.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/watch-that-awesome-moment-tinubu-walked-into-parley-with-labour-and-civil-society-organizations-in-abuja-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related