Tinubu Delegates El-Rufai, Alake, Edun To Answer Questions At Chatham House (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FO5ufJphJUU

The electioneering of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took an intriguing twist on Monday at the Chatham House in London as he delegated some members of the party to respond to questions posed to him.

Tinubu was in Chatham House to speak to Nigerians in the Diaspora on why he should be elected in 2023.

After his presentation which was livestreamed on Arise TV, some members of the audience asked him some questions bordering on insecurity, oil theft, education and economy and how he planned to address crises in those areas if he became president.

As he was asked by the moderator to respond to the questions, Tinubu said he would assign some members of his entourage to do so.

The former Lagos State governor assigned Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State to speak on how his (Tinubu-led) government would address insecurity and asked the Director of Strategic Communication of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Aleke, to respond to the question on oil theft.

Tinubu also delegated a former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, Wale Edun, to respond to a question on how he (Tinubu) would boost the economy if elected.

https://dailytrust.com/2023-tinubu-delegates-el-rufai-others-to-answer-questions-at-chatham-house/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related