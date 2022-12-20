Tinubu Meets With Labour Unions, Promise To Put An End To ASUU Strikes (Video)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday met with leaders of the Organised Labour and members of the civil society.

It was in continuation of his nationwide consultation and mobilisation ahead of the general elections.

The town hall meeting was organised by the Labour Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) at the Event Center of Chida Hotel, Utako.

In attendance were Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president Comrade Ayuba Wabba; his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart Comrade Festus Osifo, amongst others.

The APC standard bearer is accompanied by his running mate Senator Kashim Shetimma, members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors of Kebbi, Jigawa and Kwara states, members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and party chieftains

https://thenationonlineng.net/tinubu-meets-with-labour-civil-society/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related