Tinubu Posts Photo Of Lionel Messi ‘Wearing Asiwaju Cap’

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Tinubu campaigned With Lionel Messi Picture as Emilokan.

Emi lo kan of Doha

https://twitter.com/officialABAT/status/1604549540543078402

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: