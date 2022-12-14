Tinubu Promises Double-Digit Economic Growth At Kaduna Rally

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has promised widespread industrialisation across the country if elected president.

Tinubu said this at the party’s presidential rally in Kaduna on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement issued by his media office and signed by Tunde Rahman.

Tinubu said he has a track record of bringing alive the hopes of the citizenry with “people-oriented governance.”

He said, “With your support, my team and I will improve the economy, secure the peace, promote industry, grow more food, and create more and better jobs for the average person.

“Given the opportunity, we shall reform the power sector such that light is brought into every home and productive work is afforded every pair of willing hands.

“My administration will improve the education system for all our children, including those who seem to have been rejected and forgotten, and renew hope nationwide.

“Those who till the soil and grow our food will be helped to produce more and earn more. You farmers who feed this nation, your dignity and pride will be restored.”

Speaking on his plans to massively industrialise the nation, the former Lagos State governor said, “Our industrial policy will make industries hum again. Meanwhile, we shall give the youth the training, access, and policy support they need to explore new economic frontiers in the digital economy and other uses of technology to create new goods and services that benefit the entire population.

“Our infrastructural policy will promote nationwide road and rail transport, enabling small businesses to easily transport their goods across state lines and engage in productive trade throughout the land. Federal roads, especially the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, will be turned into productive and safe highways for travel and commerce.

“Bringing jobs and cheaper power for your homes and businesses, the AKK gas pipeline completion will be a top priority, helping to fuel the region’s economy.

“We shall bring order to the mining industry by discouraging illegal and dangerous mining and promoting legal mining to bring better jobs, economic prosperity, and security to Kaduna.”

Tinubu noted these will help achieve his administration’s goal of achieving double-digit economic growth, which will “bring the most talented hands on deck regardless of their gender, tribe, age, or affiliation.”

The APC candidate also spoke on his plans to improve the country’s security situation, promising to wipe out terrorism and make Nigeria safe for all.

Source: https://punchng.com/Tinubu-promises-double-digit-economic-growth-at-Kaduna-rally

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related