Tinubu Speaks On His Academic, Professional Records And Date Of Birth (Video)

“When I was born in March 1952, nobody knew I would join politics, talkless of running for President. My records have been consistent and there was no mutilation. I am a Tinubu proper….those without history and track records dwell in lies against me. One of the presidential candidates have been rumoured not to be a Nigerian, we never dwell on that, we have serious matters to talk about. I’m a graduate of Chicago State University. By the way, I’ve collected my original certificate from Chicago. I was trained as an accountant by Deloitte. I reached the pinnacle of my career at ExxonMobil. Who among my opponents has these records? That’s why they dwell on cheap propaganda…….”

#TinubuInChathamHouse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kisV6Q4Pxfw

