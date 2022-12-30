Tinubu Strikes Deal With G-5 Governors – Daily Trust

Indication emerged on Thursday that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has struck a deal with the members of the G-5, the five aggrieved governors who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Daily Trust had exclusively reported on Wednesday that Tinubu and the five governors will meet in Europe where a deal on their alliance for the 2023 presidency would be struck.

An impeccable source close to Tinubu told this paper that the meeting was held on Wednesday at the London residence of the APC presidential candidate.

He said all the G-5 governors; Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), attended the meeting.

In attendance from the side of Tinubu included Governor of Jigawa State, Badaru Abubakar and former governor of Ekiti State, John Kayode Fayemi.

Before the commencement of the meeting, the source said all other persons present at Tinubu’s residence were excused.

“We have agreed to work together with the G5. The agreement rhythm with our desire to forge together a government of national unity.

“When the history of this political epoch is written, the names of Wike, Ortom, Makinde, Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu will be written in gold for the courageous decision to place national interest above all other considerations,” he said.

He also said that the governors are to remain in PDP and work for the actualisation of Tinubu’s presidency while pursuing their other political interests.

https://dailytrust.com/tinubu-strikes-deal-with-g-5-govs-in-london/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related