Tinubu, Wike’s Camps Meet To Finalise Deal On 2023

To finalise the deal on the 2023 presidency, five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are set to meet with the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Daily Trust has reliably gathered.

A reliable source close to the former Lagos State governor, said barring any last-minute change, the meeting will be held in one of the European countries this week.

The source, who refused to give the exact date of the meeting, however, said it is being conveyed to firm up their deal on the 2023 presidency with the governors.

He said the G-5 governors, comprising Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) would after the meeting make their preferred presidential candidate known to the public.

The governors, it was gathered are already in the United Kingdom ahead of the meeting.

“The support by G5 for Tinubu is going to be a game changer, akin to the declaration of the G6 for the APC in 2014.

“We are meeting with the group this week in Europe to firm up the arrangement. They are first-class nationalists who believe in the Nigeria project and we shall work together for the good of the nation,” he said.



https://dailytrust.com/tinubu-wikes-camps-meet-to-finalise-deal-on-2023/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related