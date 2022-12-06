Tinubu’s Chatham House Performance A Disgrace – PDP Campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Presidential Campaign Organization has described the outing of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu at the Chatham House, London, as disgraceful.

The PDP Campaign said Tinubu’s outing was a pathetic display of vacuity as he failed to perform the simplest of tasks required of a person desiring to lead the world’s largest black nation.

Spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “Nigerians including supporters of the APC Presidential Candidate were thoroughly embarrassed to watch Asiwaju Tinubu who earlier showboated with a scripted speech went blank on the world stage in tragic display of emptiness and inability to personally address questions that were put to him on economy, security and other challenges facing our nation.

“Our Campaign finds it very appalling that a candidate aspiring to be the President of a nation as complex as Nigeria exhibited an embarrassing inability to coordinate his own thought process to the extent that he could not personally think through issues and address them but had to direct questions put to him including those on his health and policies to others to answer.“

Ologbondiyan further said, “Asiwaju Tinubu has confirmed to Nigerians and the world that he has no business contesting the 2023 Presidential election; that he is grossly incompetent, completely unprepared for leadership and intends to transfer the onerous task of leading our nation to proxies and a cabal that did not seek votes from Nigerians.

“Of course, Nigerians cannot afford to have a President who cannot take responsibility to lead but intend to shift burden to others apparently to find scapegoats to blame for his inevitable failures.

“The APC Presidential Candidate ended up becoming a butt of international joke as he could not provide any lead on the critical issues of economy, security, youth development and foreign policies, despite notes passed to him at the event by his handlers.”

The PDP campaign asked Nigerians to recall that it had earlier cautioned Asiwaju Tinubu and his handlers not to embarrass our nation by exhibiting his constant gaffes on the International Stage at Chatham House.

It subsequently enjoined Tinubu’s handlers to stop embarrassing him by always pushing him to make public appearances, even when they are aware of his many incompetence.

Ologbondiyan stressed that, “What Nigerians expect is for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign to apologize to the nation and stop embarrassing their principal with poorly scripted appearances.

“Now that the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu has confirmed his unpreparedness and lack of capacity on the world state, we urge that he should immediately collapse his campaign, stop wasting resources, go home and rest.

“In any case, Nigerians are resolute in their support for the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has continued to exhibit, unparalleled capacity and preparedness for leadership as also witnessed in his Arise TV Town Hall meeting.”

The PDP Campaign Spokesperson noted that Atiku personally took questions and professionally outlined his policy programs which touched on realistic solutions to the challenges brought to our nation by the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

This, among many other cogent reasons, he said, makes the Atiku-Okowa PDP ticket the winning one come 2023.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/tinubus-chatham-house-performance-a-disgrace-pdp-campaign/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related