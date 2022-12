Shared by Reno Omokri on Twitter

You see how Doyin Okupe paid a fine of ₦13 million to avoid going to prison after his conviction for money laundering? That is the same way that Bola Tinubu paid a fine of $460,000 to avoid going to prison after his conviction for money laundering for drug cartels

#TableShaker

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1605170406939557890?s=46&t=ffT2RzTlDhwyvGA7L4WEwg

