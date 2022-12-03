Tinubu’s Public Blunders Are Minor Issues, Don’t Amplify Them – APC Campaign

In a trending video, the former Lagos governor was not able to correct himself as he proceeded to mention “APC” instead of PVC.

The All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council has said that the gaffes and blunders by its candidate, Bola Tinubu, are minor issues and should not be amplified.

The APC council noted that it showed “the lack of seriousness” for some Nigerians to pick on the blunders and make them topical issues.

The APC campaign council Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, stated this in an interview with PUNCH, while noting that opposition candidates made same errors.

SaharaReporters had last week reported that Tinubu is notorious for incoherent speeches, and committed a series of blunders.

While speaking during the APC presidential campaign rally in Lagos State, Tinubu had asked his followers to go and get their “APV” instead of the PVC, the short form of the Permanent Voters Card.

In a trending video, the former Lagos governor was not able to correct himself as he proceeded to mention “APC” instead of PVC.

“Do you love me? Do you love me? Go and take your APV…APC and you must vote,” Tinubu said.

Reacting, Onanuga said, “What people call a gaffe here is incorrect. What’s the big deal in having someone who wanted to call APC or PDP but ended up calling something else?

These are minor slips and Tinubu even corrected himself on each occasion. Even younger politicians like the PDP campaign spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, did that much. There was a video of him where he was talking about the APC when he wanted to say the PDP. Dino Melaye also did the same when he urged the people of Borno to vote for the APC.

And he didn’t even say it once. He repeated it several times.

“I have a problem when people pick a minor issue and amplify it as if it is bigger than it is. It only shows the lack of seriousness of such people. I am not left in these slips. I commit them almost every day. The man spoke about other things as well. He talked about how the PDP looted the treasury and had nothing to show after 16 years of governance. But they are more concerned about his slips. It shows Nigerians that these people are more interested in chasing shadows than substance.”

The APC Presidential Candidate has suffered a number of gaffes while addressing his supporters in most of his presidential rallies recently.

Tinubu while trying to justify his shunning of town hall and debates organised by media organisations in Owerri struggled to mutter an incoherent word, “Balabloo-blu-bulava”.

He had muttered, “a town hall, different from “balabloo-blu-bulava”, to the consternation of his listeners.

Earlier this month, while speaking at the flag-off of his campaign in Plateau state, he also concluded his speech, “God bless PD…APC.”

In October, while speaking at the 7th Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest), Tinubu said Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, turned a “rotten situation to a bad one.”

“I am openly begging Governor El-Rufai not to run away from additional degrees like PhD or others. There are educated derelicts,” the former governor of Lagos had said.

“We are not going to let you run away. Your vision, creativity and resilience in turning a rotten situation to a bad one are necessary at this critical time and that is why we are here.”

https://saharareporters.com/2022/12/03/tinubus-public-blunders-are-minor-issues-dont-amplify-them-apc-presidential-council

