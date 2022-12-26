Tinubu’s Supporters Are Punishing Themselves Over Sabinus – Fisayo Soyombo

Investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, on Sunday criticised supporters of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election, over their reaction to a skit made by popular Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, commonly called Sabinus.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that many supporters of Tinubu have started unfollowing Sabinus on the social networking platform, Twitter, following the latter’s skit which seemed to mock the former Lagos State governor.

Soyombo stated that the fact that comedians provide anecdotes and stories that elicit laughter in a tough clime like Nigeria, “if you decide to unfollow happiness, na you sabi”.

“If you unfollowed Sabinus because you find his latest comedy offensive to your political god, you’re only punishing yourself and that’s your own personal problem.

“This Naija is hard already; na people like Sabinus we take dey console ourselves from time to time.

“If you decide to unfollow happiness, na you sabi,” Soyombo wrote on his verified Twitter handle.



https://politicsnigeria.com/how-tinubus-supporters-are-punishing-themselves-over-sabinus-soyombo/

