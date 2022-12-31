Tiwa Savage Causes A Stir Over Outfit At Afronation Concert In Ghana

Highly-rated Afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage once again got tongues wagging over her raunchy outfit at a recent concert in Ghana.

The mother of one mounted the Afro Nation 2022 stage while donned in a see-through outfit which didn’t sit well with fans.

Videos serving rounds online capture the moment Tiwa Savage thrilled the crowd with an energetic and spirited performance.

Despite her commendable performance, the songstress still got dragged by netizens who berated her over the dress she wore.

One Getfit Edirin wrote: “Tiwa with the good voice. But this your outfit looks cheap. You can be covered and still look beautiful”.

Deeezan foods wrote: “I wonder when she would start dressing her age. She is not Ayra Starr.”

Everyday life with Cherechi wrote: “This costume is not it. She’s beautiful as always but I don’t like the outfit.”

One Chiaka wrote: “One word for whoever put thjs look together. Last warning, don’t cheapen our Tiwa like this again. What is the junkie look?”

Pastor Sade Popoola wrote: “unclothedness is not beautiful. You stated well. Tiwa but what happened to you. Don’t forget you are not white nor an American. I pray that the Lord will help you.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related