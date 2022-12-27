Traders Threaten Showdown With Government Over Arrest Of Anambra Market Leader

TRADERS at the popular Bridge Head market in the commercial city of Onitsha are threatening a showdown with authorities of the Anambra State and Onitsha South local government area following the arrest of their chairman, Chief Chinedu Ezekwike.

Ezekwike, who is being detained at the Fegge Police Station, was arrested last week for allegedly countering the order by the Anambra State government to suspend the reconstruction of the burnt Onitsha drug market in the area.

It was gathered that Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who allegedly ordered the arrest, was not happy that the caretaker committee chairman commenced the rebuilding of the shops razed down during the fire outbreak in November when investigations into the cause of the fire incident had not been concluded.

Apparently at the directive of the governor, the chairman of Onitsha South local government area led the team of security operatives for the arrest of the chairman during which he also ordered that work should stop immediately.

But traders at the market hinted yesterday that they would protest the stoppage of work and detention of their chairman, adding that they and their families experienced a bleak Christmas because they had not done any business since the fire incident in November.

One of the traders said: “We have not done any business for nearly two months when our shops were burnt down and because we don’t want to enter the new year without reconstructing our shops this year, we supported the chairman in his efforts to see that business resumes in the market in the new year.

“Now with the latest development, it means that we will remain at home when markets reopen in Onitsha after the new year celebration.

“We were happy when the chairman flagged off the reconstruction, but now our hope is dashed

“We, therefore, plead with Governor Soludo to release our chairman and allow the reconstruction of the market to continue in the interest of our businesses and families”.

He alleged that Governor Soludo did not want the market to be rebuilt because he had already decided to relocate the drug market to Oba in Idemili North local government area, while the present market would be converted to a motor park.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/traders-threaten-showdown-with-government-over-arrest-of-anambra-market-leader/

