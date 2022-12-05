Traffic Advisory: PDP Campaign Rally Holds At TBS In Lagos Today.

The People’s Democratic Party presidential election campaign rally holds at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan today from 10am. This is expected to lead to traffic jams around JK Randle Road and Catholic Mission Street on Lagos Island. The traffic jams could extend to parts of Moloney Street, Awolowo Road, Marina Street, King George V Street and Onikan Roundabout.

PDP_NEWMEDIA @PDP_NEWMEDIA

The RECOVER Nigeria train will touch down in Logos, for the @OfficialPDPNig 2023 Presidential Campaign rally, Lagocians Join us at Tafawa Balewa Square, tomorrow by 10AM.



https://twitter.com/PDP_NEWMEDIA/status/1599336917778112513

