Train Rams Into A Car In Kubwa, Abuja; Female Driver Feared Dead (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Train rams into car in Kubwa Abuja; Female driver feared dead

Source:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmL7rkujiy3/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8L-XsogYsI

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: