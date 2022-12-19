Twitter Bans Free Promotion Of Facebook And Other Social Media Sites

Twitter Support @TwitterSupport

[quote]We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter.

Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.

We still allow cross-posting content from any social media platform. Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy.

More information on this policy, as well as how we will take action on violations, can be found here:

https://twitter.com/TwitterSupport/status/1604531261791522817

