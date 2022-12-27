Ibrahim Shinkafi, Zamfara north senatorial candidate of the New Nigerians Peoples Party (NNPP), and Suleiman Garba, the party’s house of representatives candidate for Shinkafi/Zurmi federal constituency, have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shinkafi and Garbi were said to have been welcomed into the APC by Abdul’aziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara, in Talata Marafa on Monday.

Aside from the duo, according to a statement by Dahiru Mafara, Yari’s media assistant, Suleiman Galadi, the state’s NNPP treasurer, and Aminu Kanoma, coordinator of a PDP group, were also welcomed to the APC.

“Kaura-Namoda and Zurmi Local Governments NNPP Chairmen were also among the defectors. The defectors also include the Coordinator of the foundation for the actualisation of PDP governorship candidate in 2023, Aminu Kanoma,” the statement reads.

https://www.thecable.ng/two-nnpp-candidates-for-national-assembly-defect-to-apc-in-zamfara/amp

