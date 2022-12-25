Ugwuanyi Wishes Christians, Nigerians Peace And Prosperity At Christmas

Prays for peaceful elections, successful transition in 2023

As Christians celebrate Christmas, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has felicitated the good people of Enugu State and indeed all Nigerians for yet another profound opportunity to appreciate God’s amazing love and divine intervention in redeeming mankind through the birth of Jesus Christ.

In his message, Governor Ugwuanyi stressed the significance of Christmas and its symbolism in reaffirming God’s timeless love by sending His only begotten son to the world, to bear humanity’s sins, and be sacrificed for the salvation of mankind.

Appreciating God’s goodness and mercies, the governor urged the people of Enugu State and all Nigerians to renew their faith in God and remain steadfast in prayers for the peace, love, unity, security and progress of the state in particular and the country in general, especially as “we transit to another democratic dispensation through the 2023 general election.”

Governor Ugwuanyi, therefore, wished the people of Enugu State and all Nigerians “Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year”, urging them to remain resolute in their prayers for the state in particular and the country in general.

He reassured the people of the state of his firm commitment to continue to serve them with the fear of God and work to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in spite of the nation’s economic and security challenges.



