UK boarding schools storm Nigeria in January

22 December 2022 | 2:00 am

Certain United Kingdom based boarding schools will storm Nigeria in January in a hunt for talented students enrolment.

The session with parents anxious to see their wards receive education in the UK will hold at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday January 14, 2023.

Tagged “UK Boarding Schools Week”, the exhibition is in association with the UK’s Department for International Trade and organised by Mark Brooks Education.

The leading schools and organisations taking part are Aldenham, Badminton, Bishop’s Stortford College, Box Hill School, Cardiff Sixth Form College, CATS Global Schools, Cognita and David Game College, Dean Close. Others are Dulwich College, Fragomen, Haberdashers’ Monmouth, Malvern St James Girls’ School, MPW Colleges, Nord Anglia Education, St. Andrew’s College, Cambridge, TASIS, Truro High School for Girls, and Wycliffe College.

Cory Lowde of Box Hill School relives his experience with students from Nigeria.

“I am particularly excited to welcome students from Nigeria, because of the way they contribute to our school community… getting stuck into adventurous activities and excelling on the sports field. And then bringing a sense of responsibility to our community. They really add to the well-being of everybody that they come into contact with.”

Another Head, Shona Norman of Woodbridge School commended Nigerian students for the way they excel in sports and academics.

“We have always had a number of Nigerian students over the years and they always settle very quickly.

“In my experience Nigerian students really want to contribute to the wider life of the school. They are not just talented and hard-working academically, but I also find that they benefit from co-curricular opportunities such as drama, sports and music.”

Commenting on the strong pastoral care at his school, Mr Lowde says: “I think we are particularly attractive to West African students because first and foremost we are a family, we do focus on the individual. All the concerns that parents might have are concerns for us as well.”



Source: https://guardian.ng/news/uk-boarding-schools-storm-nigeria-in-january/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related