UK Has No Preferred Candidate In Nigeria’s Election – British HC

The United Kingdom (UK) government says it has no interest in who will become the next president of Nigeria during the forthcoming general elections.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Catriona Liang, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, following a meeting, held at a closed door, with the National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja.

Mrs Liang said the UK would work with any candidates who emerge from the election.

The High Commissioner also expressed confidence in Nigeria’s democracy and the president’s commitment to organising free and secure elections.

She said: “The UK doesn’t have a preferred candidate. We are committed to free and fair elections, but we will work with whoever the presidential candidate emerges from the election.

“The UK and Nigeria have a very strong partnership, and we want Nigeria to succeed. And democracy is part of it”.

She further added that her country’s government welcomes Nigeria’s commitment to democracy and as well the president Buhari’s commitment to free and secure elections.



