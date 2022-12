https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4u0R5XlBvE

The detectives of the UK metropolitan police have arrested a Ghanaian yahoo boy for fraud. The UK police went to his apartment as early as 6am to pick him up and claimed he and his gang members have stolen hundreds of credit cards from their victims and already spent 350,000 pounds before they were busted.

Watch how they were busted very early.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related