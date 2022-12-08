Uncertainty After Retirement Is Fuelling Corruption In Civil Service – Jonathan

Uncertainty After Retirement Is Fuelling Corruption In Civil Service – Goodluck Jonathan

Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan has blamed the corruption in Nigeria’s civil service on uncertainty in the welfare of public officeholders, IGBERETV reports.

Speaking at the book launch of the former Chaplain of the Aso Rock Villa Chapel, Obioma Onwuzurumba, on Tuesday December 6, Jonathan rued the lack of care for civil servants.

Speaking further, he said that civil servants are not allowed to own businesses, and are still not taken care of after retiring from service.

