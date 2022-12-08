Uncertainty After Retirement Is Fuelling Corruption In Civil Service – Jonathan

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Uncertainty After Retirement Is Fuelling Corruption In Civil Service – Goodluck Jonathan

Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan has blamed the corruption in Nigeria’s civil service on uncertainty in the welfare of public officeholders, IGBERETV reports.

Speaking at the book launch of the former Chaplain of the Aso Rock Villa Chapel, Obioma Onwuzurumba, on Tuesday December 6, Jonathan rued the lack of care for civil servants.

Speaking further, he said that civil servants are not allowed to own businesses, and are still not taken care of after retiring from service.

https://igberetvnews.com/1433540/uncertainty-retirement-fuelling-corruption-civil-service-goodluck-jonathan/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: