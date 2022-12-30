Unexpected N600K Alert On My Phone This Morning – Please Advice

Compliment Of The Season To All Nairalanders.

I Worked As A Valet Attendant In One Of The Night Club At V.I And Guess What,I received Alert Of Unexpected 600k This Morning,

Valet Attendant Is Someone That Take Cars From The Quest That Comes To A Particular Places, Parked It And Hold Unto The Key Till They Are Living, And This Mostly Come With Tips And Some Other Kindness,

So Right Now, I have Several Customers, (Dignitaries) That Have Took My Account Number And Promise To Make Me And My Family Smile, But I’m Confused Because #600,000 Is Not A Joke

ThereFore, My People I need Your Advice

Both Constructive And Insultive Ones Are Welcome Because I understand The Tradition In Nairaland

Thanks

