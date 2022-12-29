Unknown Gunmen’ have kidnapped a lieutenant of the Nigerian Army, PP Johnson, and vowed to kill her.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Johnson was accused of being a saboteur by remaining in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

One of the criminals who identify the group as ‘Unknown Gunmen’ distanced the lawbreakers from the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), but said “what we are after is Biafra”.

The Abia-born Army personnel who has been obviously physically assaulted was stripped of all of her clothes and had her hands and legs tied in the bush.

This is a wonderful information for all of you that is still in the Nigerian military. That is how all of you will be dying one after the other.

“This is happening live and direct in Enugu, today being the 26th of December 2022. A lieutenant, two-star [laughs]. Say bye-bye to the world.

“For those of you that still remain in service, we will get you one after the other. This is ‘Unknown Gunmen’. Unknown gunmen has [sic] nothing to do with IPOB.

“Unknown gunmen doesn’t [sic] know IPOB. What we are after is Biafra.

“Whether they like it or not, we must get our freedom,” the man who videoed the naked army officer said.

Sorry the naked picture of the Army officer can not be posted here… This news is too disturbing

Watch the video below;

https://twitter.com/StFreakingKezy/status/1608373136910606337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1608373476166930432%7Ctwgr%5E716e449adea39691dec8c58d39baeaa6831018d0%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpoliticsnigeria.com%2Fjust-in-unknown-gunmen-kidnap-female-soldier-strip-and-threaten-to-behead-her%2F

