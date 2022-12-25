Unknown Gunmen Kill Two Vigilante Operatives In Anambra (Graphic Photos)

Unknown gunmen have killed two vigilante operatives in Umuoru Uga village in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, IGBERETV reports.

The victims identified as Elochukwu popularly known as Ogbaka Ekwu and Comrade Abiriwa, both members of Umuora Uga vigilante group, were abducted at their duty post in the early hours of Monday, December 19, 2022.

Agbaka’s body was found dumped in an area called Akpulu hours later. On Friday, December 23, Abiriwa was reportedly found dead somewhere in Imo State.

https://m.facebook.com/groups/674899689199559/permalink/5978353945520747/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related