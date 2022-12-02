UNN Increases School Fees By 100%, As #JusticeForUNNstudents Trends

The authorities of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka(UNN) today released a new school fees structure that cuts across all levels In the university. This came after a closed door meeting of the school authorities and the SUG of both campuses yesterday. While this is a means to catch up with the current economic downturn of the country, the students have expressed their distaste and refusal to be intimidated and coersed into daylight robbery and extortion.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the Students legislative arm of the SUG have advised students to stay calm as they are working to see that the new development is in the interest of students.

Below are the New School fees structure for students.

Faculties of social sciences, VTE, Agriculture sciences, Education and Arts will now pay #110,000(1st years) #85,000(other years) #83,000(final years)

Faculties of business administration and Environmental science will now pay #114,000, #85,000, #83,000

Faculties of physical sciences and biological sciences will now pay #112,000, #85,000, #83,000

Faculty of Engineering will now pay #116,000

,#85,000, #83,000

Faculties of Law and vet. medicine will now pay #119,000, #95,000, #92,000

Faculties of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Health sciences and Basic Medical Sciences will now pay #120,000, #95,000, #92,000

While hostel fees Is 35k.

Remember,. It’s a 100% increase

Wisdom Abel @WisdomAbel15:

The Economic Situation of the Country is very bad and Disheartening. Why increase school Fees from 76k to 130k(100L), 47k to 95k(300L) and 42k to 92k(Final Year). It’s too Badddd

#JUSTICEFORUNNSTUDENTS



https://mobile.twitter.com/WisdomAbel15/status/1598300113239101440

