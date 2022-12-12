Update: Lady Raped, Murdered & Dumped Near Bridge Identified As UNIJOS Student (Pics)

See Previous Thread As Posted By NaijaCover –https://www.nairaland.com/7475507/body-young-woman-found-dumped

The young woman who was raped and murdered in Jos, Plateau State has been identified as Ruth Yakadi, a 400-level student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

Her corpse was found dumped at a car wash after Harris Filling Station, close to a bridge in the Farin Gada area of Jos North Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

The lady’s Pant underwear was hanging on her legs which were dusty.

According to An eye witness who declined to be named claimed that the victim earlier had a misunderstanding with her boyfriend said to be cultist.

“Tension mounted in the area as residents and students staged a protest against the killing of the lady but the protesters were resisted by security agents so that the situation does not escalate to crisis. It was alleged that the victim disagreed with her yet-to-be-identified boyfriend who is suspected to be a member of a cult group, he probably might have killed her and dumped the corpse, and hoodlums almost took advantage of the protest to attack people before security agents intervened,” the witness told the publication.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident but gave no details.

Meanwhile, friends have taken to Facebook to demand for justice.

“I can’t believe that you are gone sis. Your killers will never go unpunished, may soul rest in peace Ruth yakadi,” one Vicky wrote.



