Video Of Cult Clash In Uyo, Akwa Ibom State (Graphic Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gyBwzlljKA

Members of rival cult groups have clashed in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital. In the bloody video recording made available online, members of one group can be seen savagely attacking members of the rival group with machetes and clubs whilst shouting cult slangs. The victims beg for mercy before they are butchered to death.

The clash which was reportedly between the vikings and mafians cults groups, stemmed from an earlier minor disagreement at a betting shop around Uyo plaza. Several people have been confirmed dead.

